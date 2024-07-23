Varinder Brar on his heartbreak song 'Kyu': 'Dives into raw, unfiltered emotions'

Mumbai, July 23 Singer Varinder Brar released his new track titled 'Kyu' on Tuesday and shared that the song delves into the raw, unfiltered emotions of heartbreak and betrayal.

The three-minute and 30-second song is a soulful ballad that explores a man's struggle with a cheating lover.

The track captures the intense pain of heartbreak, taking listeners on an emotional rollercoaster through the raw and unfiltered feelings of betrayal and lost love.

Talking about the song, Varinder said: " 'Kyu' dives into the raw, unfiltered emotions of heartbreak and betrayal. This song is different from anything I've done before because it doesn't just tell a story; it relives an experience that so many of us have faced."

"The vibe is intensely emotional, and I wanted every note and every word to resonate with the listener's own journey through love and loss. I hope it offers a sense of understanding and solace to anyone who's ever felt the sting of betrayal," he added.

'Kyu' is a poignant exploration of love turned sour, capturing the universal pain of broken hearts.

The music is composed by Gill Saab, and the music video is directed by Shera.

The song is streaming on the VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

Varinder is known for his songs like '12 Bande', 'Jatt Life', 'Goli', 'Thaa', 'Lush Jawani', 'Villagers', 'Kafla', 'Takkar', 'Gunda', 'The Lion', and 'Vyah', among many others.

He also collaborated with singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for the 2012 album 'Born This Way', which featured songs like 'Mitro Piyareyo', 'Johny Walker', and 'Kudi Nawaba Di'.

