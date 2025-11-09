Vartika Singh shares how co-star Emraan Hashmi created an equal space on the sets of ‘Haq’

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Vartika Singh opened up about her experience working with Emraan Hashmi on her debut film, “Haq.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she praised him for creating an equal and supportive space on set. Vartika highlighted how his grounded nature and collaborative approach made it easier for her to perform confidently alongside the superstar.

When asked about her experience working with Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh shared, “Emraan is such a grounded artist. When you meet him, there’s no weight of stardom. He makes you feel just as important as he is. Sitting next to him, you don’t feel like you’re with a superstar. He creates an equal space, which helps you perform better. He’s effortless in his craft—he can switch from casual to deeply intense scenes so naturally that it leaves you amazed.”

For Yami Gautam, the former Miss Universe India added, “Most of my scenes with Yami were emotionally heavy because of our equation in the film. There wasn’t much scope for light moments on set, as both of us had to stay in a certain mental space before every scene. But I learned a lot from her stillness and detailing—how deeply she stays connected to her character, even in small gestures like holding a handkerchief. That level of detailing is inspiring.”

Talking about how she prepared emotionally for her role, Vartika Singh revealed that she fully surrendered to the character. “As an actor, you have to surrender completely. I tried to understand how Saira thinks and feels. I even wrote poems as Saira to understand her emotions better. I imagined her past—where she came from, her upbringing, how she met Abbas, what she must have gone through. All of this helped me shape her inner world. I used to jot everything in my diary and connect her emotional dots. I also added small nuances from my own personality, like empathy, to make her more authentic.”

Vartika Singh, former Miss Universe India, made her Bollywood debut with the recently released courtroom drama “Haq.” The thriller featured Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Loosely inspired by the Shah Bano case, the film follows Vartika’s character Saira, who falls for Shazia’s husband (played by Emraan Hashmi) and draws him into a second marriage, sparking a legal battle.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the courtroom drama was released on November 7, 2025.

