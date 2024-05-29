Varun Badola Opens Up About Portraying K.D Bansal in Amazon miniTV’s Jamnapaar; Says, “It Was Crucial To Ensure That My Personal Life Did Not Clash With the Character’s Life”

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the much- awaited youth aspirational drama, Jamnapaar. The series chronicles the journey of Shantanu Bansal, a resident of East Delhi who leaves no stone unturned to chase his dream of living a luxurious lifestyle in South Delhi. However, Shantanu is forced to confront the harsh realities of life along the way, which teach him the importance of self-acceptance, familial bonds, and embracing one’s roots. The show features Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ankita Sahigal, Raghu Ram, and Varun Badola in pivotal roles.

Varun Badola, who portrays the role of K.D Bansal, shares insights into his preparation days for Jamnapaar. He said, “I mentally prepared myself for the role because I had to portray a father who is much older than my actual age. It was important for me to understand the mindset of someone who has been in the business industry for thirty years, which required me to limit my thinking. As an actor, I've had many experiences, but playing this character required me to hold back, which was mentally challenging at times. It was crucial to ensure that my personal life did not clash with the character's life. These small details required time and attention, including studying the character's speech and mannerisms. Nonetheless, I enjoyed playing this role.” Varunalso opens up about performing difficult scenes in the series, adding, “I feel when we talk about acting, we end up glorifying things out of proportion. I'm not saying you wouldn’t have to face difficult scenes, but after 25 years of acting, it becomes second nature. When acting becomes your practice, difficult things become easy. I believe no scene is challenging if it is backed by good preparation.”Jamnapaar is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV