Varun begins New Year with his dad blessings, shares a adorable pic with David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures with David Dhawan.seeking his blessings’ to begin the New Year. In the pic the Judwaa 2 star can be seen touching David’s feet and the veteran director smiling and blessing him in response. Varun captioned the post, “This year take all the blessings. Happy new year.” The post got a lot of love from fans and Varun’s colleagues from Bollywood as well.

Varun made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year will be completing a decade in Bollywood. Dhawan Junior has some interesting projects in his kitty. Varun has now signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani films and it will go on the floors early next year. This venture will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani’s associate. The actor recently returned to India after extensively shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in Russia with Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, this entertainer also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022. Varun is also in talks with Nitesh Tiwari for a film. Varun’s last release was his father’s film Coolie No 1 back in 2020. This year, he will be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon.