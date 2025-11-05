Varun Dhawan arrives as "desh ka fauji" in 'Border 2' poster, check first look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's much-awaited first look from the upcoming war drama film 'Border 2' has been unveiled, revealing his intense transformation into a soldier of the nation.

On Wednesday, the makers shared the powerful first look of Varun Dhawan as Param Vir Chakra awardee Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, paying tribute to the bravery and resilience of India's armed forces.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQqc_9SjKO-/

The poster shows Varun in a hard-hitting and striking portrayal as an Indian soldier on the battlefield, capturing him in an action-charged frame with a gun in hand, embodying the courage and spirit of the nation's heroes.

Varun, in his army uniform, clearly reflects the strength and emotion of 'Border 2', appearing in a never-before-seen avatar.

The poster unveiling came months after the makers released the first look poster of Sunny Deol, who is set to reprise his role as an Indian army soldier in the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border'.

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! (Will fight for India, one more time). #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNXF9ARpfiF/

Now the new reveal has added another stirring chapter to the journey, carrying forward a legacy of courage, brotherhood, and sacrifice that defined a generation and is now set to inspire the next.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features a star-studded cast of actors like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The film is set to release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films, the film aims to continue the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

