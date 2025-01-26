Varun Dhawan celebrates 76th Republic Day from the sets of 'Border 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated the 76th Republic Day from the sets of his upcoming film 'Border 2,' located at Babina Cantonment in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a snap film in which he was seen holding the national flag while standing at the top of a tanker. He donned a blue T-shirt and trousers.

Varun, who is playing a significant role in the sequel to the iconic 1997 film 'Border,' expressed his thoughts on this special day, urging his fans to celebrate 'the unity of strength' on the 76th Republic Day.

"On this Republic Day, let's celebrate the strength of our unity." wrote Varun Dhawan.

Earlier, on January 15, Varun took to Instagram and saluted the men in uniform on the 77th Indian Army Day. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film where he spent the day interacting with soldiers.

"Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep," he captioned the post.

The film 'Border 2' boasts a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

With an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty the sequel promises a powerful story of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for 'Border 2'. Nidhi Dutta, the producer of Border 2 and daughter of JP Dutta recently interacted withand shared her experience of working with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

"Varun and Diljit have come with the same passion and energy which maybe I adhere to. They are just big fans of the first film and they are so excited to be part of the franchise and contribute to telling the story of a real hero. They come with new passion and energy to make sure that the film is as good as the last one." said Nidhi Dutta.

During the interaction, Nidhi also reflected on the importance of having Sunny Deol in the film apart from the new faces. She called it a beautiful combination of everything.

