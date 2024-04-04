Varun Dhawan celebrates decade of 'Mai Tera Hero' with nostalgic post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Celebrating a decade of laughter and entertainment, Varun Dhawan took to social media to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his hit 2014 romantic-comedy 'Mai Tera Hero.'

The actor shared a nostalgic post on his Instagram stories, reminiscing about the wonderful memories associated with the film. With a throwback picture from the movie's promotions, he expressed gratitude for the love and support received over the years, writing, "10 years always remember these amazing memories."

Joining the celebration, Milap Zaveri, the dialogue writer of 'Main Tera Hero,' also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Recalling the iconic "Mai dikhta swami jesa hoon" dialogue delivered by Dhawan in the film, Zaveri shared behind-the-scenes insights, highlighting Varun's dedication to preserving the essence of the script. Despite initial editing decisions, Varun's commitment to the dialogue's authenticity ensured their inclusion, ultimately becoming one of the film's memorable moments.

Directed by the legendary David Dhawan, 'Main Tera Hero' continues to hold a special place in Bollywood history, thanks to its blend of comedy, romance, and unforgettable performances.

The film reflected the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew, including actors like Ileana D'Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, and Anupam Kher, who brought their characters to life.

