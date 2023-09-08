Varun Dhawan congratulates team ‘Jawan’ for “taking Indian cinema higher”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s newly released action thriller film ‘Jawan’ has witnessed a massive start at the Box Office.

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film minted Rs 129.6 crore worldwide gross. This marks the biggest opening day in the history of Indian cinema.

On Friday, actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and congratulated team ‘Jawan’ for the grand first-day collection.

Varun shared a post on his stories and wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team for taking Indian cinema higher. @atlee47 magic #iamsrk king.”

The film has minted Rs 65.50 crore at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “‘JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…” #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.

Meanwhile, Varun will be collaborating with director Atlee for an upcoming project in which he will be seen opposite actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

Apart from that, Varun will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and in the horror comedy film ‘Bhediya 2’.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

