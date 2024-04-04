Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's new film set for 2025 release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to team up once again with his father, acclaimed director David Dhawan, for their next big project.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle.

Backed by Tips Films and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the upcoming collaboration is poised to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.

Scheduled for a nationwide release on October 2, 2025, the project is anticipated to be a celebration of family bonds, romance, and side-splitting comedy.

As fans eagerly await its arrival, Varun and David Dhawan are gearing up to showcase their collective talent, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor