Varun Dhawan does knuckle push-ups challenge with army cadets

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for 'Border 2' in Pune.

Recently, at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Varun joined real-life army cadets for a spontaneous "knuckle" push-up challenge.

Sharing a video from his meeting with the army cadets, he wrote, "BORDER2

Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge. #bts"

Earlier, on January 15, Varun took to Instagram and saluted the men in uniform on the 77th Indian Army Day. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film where he spent the day interacting with soldiers."Honouring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep," he captioned the post.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.Gulshan Kumar's T-Series presents the film in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

