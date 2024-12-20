Varun Dhawan enjoys flavours of Gujarat with Wamiqa Gabbi

Mumbai, Dec 20 Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Baby John', is enjoying the flavours of Gujarat.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and videos from the promotional event of 'Baby John'.

In the pictures, Varun can be seen gorging on a Gujarati thaali along with his co-actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who essays the female lead in 'Baby John'. Another picture shows the lead pair of the film posing on a bridge.

A video shows Varun riding up a classic bike with a girl sitting in front of him as he rides the bike on a ramp.

He wrote in the caption, "Gujarati thali to atal bridge majja aavi gayi !! 6 days left see u on Christmas #babyjohn."

Earlier, Varun was in a playful mood as he pulled the leg of his co-star Keerthy Suresh. During a recent promotional event for the film, Varun was seen teasing Keerthy on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma'.

He said, "Our new bride has come to Mumbai. I don't want to be the only married actor. Now we both are. Congratulations."

Prior to this, Varun came out in support of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun after the latter was arrested by cops in Hyderabad. A video showing Varun talking about the unfortunate stampede at Sandhya Theatre surfaced on the Internet.

Varun defended Allu Arjun as he inferred that the Telugu superstar wasn't solely responsible for the mishap. Allu Arjun was allegedly arrested from his house in Hyderabad on Friday, as he was taken in for questioning by the cops.

The 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor