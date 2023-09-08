Varun Dhawan enjoys pizza on his cheat day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Actor Varun Dhawan, who is working hard for his upcoming projects, rewarded himself on Friday with a pizza as a cheat meal.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video featuring his himself and wife Natasha Dalal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw6vTSIvK4j/

In the video, the actor revealed how important it is to reward oneself by having pizza. And ends up goofing up while eating a slice of pizza, which left his wife and other members at the table burst into laughter.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “For all the pizza lovers out there…. #cheatmeal.”

Recently, Varun shared that he sustained a leg injury on director Atlee‘s upcoming film, VD18’s sets.

Taking to Instagram story, he posted a video of him taking ice therapy.

In the video, Varun said, “I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment.”

It is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

Recently, the makers announced the release of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Cine 1 studios also posted about the release date of the film.

"Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee. Presented by Atlee. The film #VD18 is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024,", the post read.

Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film ‘Bawaal’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

