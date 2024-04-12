Varun Dhawan excited to watch 'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' after wrapping up Baby John shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Actor Varun Dhawan showed his support for Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' and the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The actor expressed his desire to watch both movies after wrapping the shoot for Baby John.

Varun on Friday took to his Instagram stories to support both movies.

In one post, the 'Bhediya' actor shared the Maidaan poster and wrote, "Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and performances, specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today!" He tagged producer Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, and Ajay in the post.

In another story, he shared the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' post and wrote, "Both my favorite action stars smashing it big time gonna catch it soon after my shoot." He tagged Jackky Bhagnani, director Ali Abbas Zafar, and lead stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles and also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

It has been shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor