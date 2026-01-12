Varun Dhawan expresses gratitude upon meeting PVC Hoshiar Singh's family ahead of Border 2 release 

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Varun Dhawan, ahead of his upcoming movie Border 2, met PVC Hoshiar Singh's wife and his family. The actor in the movie essays the iconic role of the martyr.

Sharing a few candid pictures from his meeting with Singh's wife and son, Varun wrote on his social media account, “Deeply honoured to meet PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife Smt. Dhano Devi ji and his son Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, receiving their blessings to carry forward the legacy of PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya is an incredible honour. I am truly and deeply grateful. Jai Hind.”

The actor has prepared intensively to get into the character and do complete justice to it.

In order to do justice to playing the role inspired by the real-life war hero, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Varun earlier had stated that he had to undergo some intense training that included strength training, endurance work, and mobility.

Talking about his role, Varun had revealed that even playing a soldier on screen required a certain level of physical and mental discipline.

"Border 2 demanded a different level of physical and mental discipline, especially since we were shooting at real locations like Babina, and such situations really put you in the mindset of a soldier. You’re out there all day, often in tough conditions, so fitness becomes less about looking a certain way and more about stamina and recovery," explained Varun.

Varun also stated that along with Intense physical training, tried his best to keep his diet clean and simple, packed with high protein, healthy carbs, and of course, a lot of fluids to keep himself hydrated during the outdoor shoot.

He said, "My routine had to be very functional, lots of strength training, endurance work, and mobility because the terrain and weather can not be kind. Diet-wise, I kept it very clean and simple: high protein, good carbs, and lots of hydration to sustain long outdoor shoots."

In Border 2, Varun will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as the core cast of the movie.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi, "Border 2" is being directed by Anurag Singh.

The movie is slated to get a theatrical release on 23 January 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor