Varun Dhawan feels "lucky" as he spends working birthday, thanks fans for wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 38 on Thursday has thanked his fans for lovely birthday wishes and also gave an update for his upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

On Friday, Varun posted some pictures of himself where he is looking handsome in a beige outfit.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes sorry if I couldn't reply to everyone. Felt very lucky that I got to spend a working birthday," he captioned the post.

Varun also gave an update of his shooting schedule fo 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

He wrote, "kick off our outdoor schedule of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Being helmed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film stars his son Varun alongside Pooja Hegde. The actors recently finished an adventurous sequence in Rishikesh.

Apart from the leading pair of Varun and Pooja, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' features Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles.

A lot of combination scenes, leading to chaos on screen, will be shot in Scotland. The conclusion of the Scotland schedule will lead to a film wrap, notwithstanding a couple of songs and some patchwork sequences," the source shared.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sees Varun Dhawan return to his signature comic flair.

Talking about how he celebrated his birthday, Varun chose to celebrate his special day with his fans in Mumbai.

The 'Baby John' actor took to his Instagram to share a video from his meet-and-greet event at a local restaurant.

In the video, Varun can be seen cutting his birthday cake with photographers, posing for pictures, and later meeting fans inside the cafe. The actor also recreated some of his popular dance moves, leaving fans excited. In the video, a fan can be heard saying, "After my parents, he (Varun) is the one I love the most."

Along with the video, Varun added a caption that read, "I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason I'm here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI0UrebsNX4/

Other than 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', Varun has a packed schedule ahead.

He is also preparing for Border 2, which brings together a powerful cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a follow-up to the 1997 war film Border, a major hit that depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Originally slated for release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will now hit theatres on September 12.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor