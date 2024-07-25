Varun Dhawan flaunts his abs in latest picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming projects, set the internet on fire on Thursday with his shirtless picture flaunting his toned body and abs.

Taking to Instagram, Varun left fans drooling over his toned physique.

The first photo captures Varun looking away from the camera and striking a pose in front of a beautiful painting.

Giving close-ups of his body to his fans, Varun posed for the camera.

"God's plan," he captioned the post.

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

His 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Was gods plan to give u abs."

One of the users wrote, "Damn this is hawt and ur abs."

Another user posted, "Baby Johnny Bravo."

As per the latest buzz, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai while "the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

For the first time, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur will share the screen space. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

He also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John,' directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor