Varun Dhawan gives hilarious response to fan pointing out his naked scene in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's web show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' hit the streaming giant Prime Video on Thursday and since then it has been trending online.

Varun's naked scene in the show is being widely discussed among netizens. A while ago, a fan took to X and humorously stated that he felt bad about makers always wanting Varun to bare it all on-screen.

The X user wrote, "#CitadelHoneyBunny: 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha. #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai. Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta ha."

This post caught Varun's attention and he hilariously reacted to it.

"Pura show mein mainly kapda Hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo #CitadelHoneyBunny. (I've worn clothes for most of the show, please watch the rest of Citadel: Honey Bunny)," he responded.

Recently, at the screening of the show in Mumbai, both Varun and Samantha spoke withand opened up about their experience working in the action-packed 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Varun said that 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' would be a treat for his fans as they will get to see his never-seen-before avatar in the show.

"I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead from what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha," Varun said.

Samantha added, "Good vibes so far... We are extremely excited."

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

