Varun Dhawan: Great to see Mumbai Police always keeping things in control

Mumbai, July 28 Actor Varun Dhawan has praised the Mumbai Police for their efforts after sharing a clip of a fire incident on the road, saying that he was “lucky” to get out of there quickly.

On Saturday night, Varun took to Instagram stories and shared a video from his car.

In the clip, he captures a fire incident on the road and shows the police handling the situation.

The actor captioned it: “Mumbai nights. Great to see @mumbaipolice always on the scene, keeping things in control.”

Varun added: “Luckily got out of there quickly.”

Earlier on Saturday, Varun spent his evening with his friend and fellow actor, Arjun Kapoor.

The actor shared a video of the two playing cricket.

“Great game of cricket. Arjun also got me out, to be fair,” added Varun, who is the son of filmmaker David Dhawan.

Talking about his upcoming work, Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in 'Bawaal', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun has a busy schedule ahead with a long list of projects queued up for release, starting with 'Baby John'. He then has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

