Varun Dhawan hilariously shares how he tries to get his ‘baby’s attention’

Mumbai, July 12 Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a glimpse into how he tries to catch his newborn baby's attention through a viral reel trend.

Varun joined the 1-second reel trend on Instagram and posted a clip of himself making a finger pop sound with his mouth.

In the clip, he wrote: “Trying to get my baby’s attention like.”

For the caption, Varun dropped a “Hi” emoji.

Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal, childhood sweethearts who married in January 2021 in Alibaug, welcomed their first child on July 3. They formally announced the arrival of their daughter on June 4 through social media.

An ardent social media user, Varun initially shared the news with a post featuring his beagle Joey holding a placard that read “Welcome Lil’ Sis... June 3, 2024.”

The actor wrote alongside the post: "Our girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare."

On June 16, Varun shared the first glimpse of his daughter along with a picture of Joey on Father's Day, expressing joy in becoming a father to a daughter.

"Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family, so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad," he wrote.

Talking about films, Varun was recently seen in 'Bawaal' alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor and made a cameo appearance in 'Munjya'.

He is currently anticipating the release of the action thriller 'Baby John', directed by A. Kaleeswaran, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

After 'Baby John', Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor once again in the film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. He will also be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

