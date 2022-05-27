Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani enthrall fans in Delhi with 'The Punjaabban' song

New Delhi, May 27 Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani got a warm welcome in the national capital as they were greeted with loud cheers, hoots and whistles.

The actors were in New Delhi on Friday for launching their new number 'The Punjaabban' song from their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Officially dropping on Saturday, in an exclusive showcase to media and fans of the two stars.

Varun and Kiara also danced and showed their fans the hook step of the number, which also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, in the Connaught Place area of New Delhi.

'The Punjaabban' song is the same number which recently got pulled into a controversy as Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accused filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter on "copying" his song 'Nach Punjaban' in his upcoming production without his permission.

Addressing the copyright issue at the song launch, Varun said: "T-series has put out an official statement about this they legally licensed the rights. I think when you have international companies like Youtube, Spotify ... When they are playing music they have very strict laws about copyrights. It's no joke. All the processes have been followed."

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta.

