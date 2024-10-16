Varun Dhawan makes fans go ‘uff’ over new hot pics with Samantha

Mumbai, Oct 16 Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Raj and DK’s show ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

The web series is a spin-off of the American spy action series ‘Citadel’, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The trailer for Varun Dhawan's starrer was released yesterday at a star-studded event in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the ‘Student of the Year’ star posted series of stylish pictures, asking fans, “Do you like Agent Bunny?” In one of the shots, he is seen posing with Samantha. Varun looked dapper in black suit, while the ‘Oo Antava’ star sported a chic black outfit. Shortly after the actor shared his photos, fans couldn't help but gush over Dhawan’s charming personality. One user commented, “Itna hot Agent.” Another said, “Koi itna khoobsurat... kaise ho sakta haiiiii.” A third fan wrote, “Uff.”

At the trailer launch of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor reminisced about a time when Aditya Chopra was hesitant to cast him in an action film. Varun shared that he persistently pursued Chopra, who eventually told him, “I can’t do that because I can't give you that budget right now. You’re not at a point where I can allocate such a large budget.” In ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, Varun will portray stuntman Bunny, while Samantha plays a spy in the series. This project marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

The series follows Varun and Samantha as they disguise their appearances and embark on a globetrotting mission. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The series will premiere on Prime Video India on November 7. Varun Dhawan will also appear in Anurag Singh’s war drama ‘Border 2’, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. The movie is set for release on January 23, 2026.

