Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal jet off with daughter Lara for New Year vacay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Mumbai airport, preparing for a special family getaway as they kicked off their daughter Lara's first-ever New Year vacation.

The family of three looked picture-perfect as they departed, with Lara bundled in her mother's arms, as she embarked on her first holiday celebration.

The Dhawan family was seen making their way through the airport on December 28, 2024, as the paparazzi snapped their departure.

Varun, known for his impeccable style, was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, grey pants, and a black jacket, pairing the look with red and black shoes.

Adding a holiday vibe to his outfit, he wore a beanie and sunglasses, carrying a backpack that completed his laid-back airport look.

Natasha wore a dark brown co-ord set and was seen lovingly holding their daughter Lara, who looked adorable in a white outfit.

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan had treated fans to an adorable glimpse of his family during Christmas.

The actor shared a cosy moment with Natasha and Lara, sitting by their Christmas tree, with Varun's pet dog Joey by his side.

Natasha held Lara, who was dressed in a red dress and a cute Santa headband, while Varun shared the joyful moment with a caption that read, "Me with my babies. Merry Christmas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEAlVuyMSJl/

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan continues to captivate audiences with his versatile roles.

His latest action film, 'Baby John', was released on Christmas Day, and he is also set to star in the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun will also be seen in the action-packed war drama 'Border 2', alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film has already begun shooting and is expected to hit the screens in 2026.

