Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra urge citizens to stop spreading fake news amid India-Pakistan tensions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra urged citizens to rely on verified sources and not fall prey to fake news.

"Let's spread correct information only," Varun posted on Instagram Story.

Parineeti also took to Instagram Story and asked people to stop spreading fake news.

"The worst we can do right now is spread fake news and terrify the people who are watching. Let's rely on official updates and nothing else. Report responsibly," she wrote.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha criticised news channels for sensationalising the India-Pakistan conflict.

""Our news channels are a joke! I'm so done with these over-dramatised visuals and sound effects, the screaming and shouting! What are you'll doing? Just do your job, report facts as they are. Stop sensationalising WAR and creating panic in people who are anyway anxious, for God's sake," she posted.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor