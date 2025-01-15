Varun Dhawan preps with real life heroes for 'Border 2'

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for 'Border 2'. and he is making sure to get training from real life heroes for the film.

Marking the 77th Indian Army Day on January 15, Varun took to Instagram and saluted the men in uniform. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film where he spent the day with interacting with soldiers.

"Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep," he captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, his 'Border 2' co-star Sunny Deol also paid tribute to Indian soldiers. Deol took to Instagram, where he shared several videos and images from his visit. In one video, the actor and the soldiers can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Other pictures featured Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for photos, and even playing arm wrestling with them.In the caption, he wrote, "Then, Now, and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay."

The Army Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of the men and women who protect the nation, with this year's celebrations showcasing India's technological advancements and ongoing commitment to self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod, too, extended his best wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of 77th Army Day.

In a message to the soldiers on the occasion of Army Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the brave hearts and said the nation is proud of their "indomitable courage and sacrifice"

"Heartiest greetings of Army Day to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen, brave women and family members. The country is proud of the indomitable courage, sacrifice and incomparable dedication of its soldiers towards the nation," read the message.

"The Indian Army's dedication and ability to face various challenges professionally has set high standards of service. Our army has a glorious history of dealing with the inaccessible borders of the country, disaster situations and internal difficulties. As an organized, disciplined and strong force, the Indian Army has established a unique identity in the world," he added.

