Varun Dhawan relishes on home cooked veg food after dopamine spike from sweets

Mumbai, Oct 9 It takes a lot to have a perfect frame with high muscle mass, bone density and muscle sharpness. You have to forgo your favourite foods to get that chiselled body.

However, it doesn’t hurt to indulge in your favourite food once in a while if you’re Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The key is portion size, and to know when to put hard brakes and get back to the routine. On Wednesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of his dinner spread. The picture shows a hearty meal of cauliflower, spinach, jowar roti and curd.

The actor wrote in the picture, “After having a cheat meal mithai, back to veg food at home today.”

Ever since the birth of his child, Varun has been enjoying his time with his family. Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal became proud parents to a baby girl in June this year. Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for a long time.

On February 18, this year, the couple shared the happy news with their fans. Varun took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump. He wrote in the caption, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was seen in a special appearance in the box-office Tsunami ‘Stree 2’. Varun will be next seen in the upcoming war drama ‘Border 2’.

The makers of the film welcomed Varun on the second part of the franchise through a special video.

