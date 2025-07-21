Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai, July 21 Mohit Suri's latest outing, "Saiyaara" has managed to create a rage not just among movie buffs, but also Bollywood celebs. Joining the long list of admirers, actor Varun Dhawan revealed that he felt hungover after watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic saga.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun wrote, "Very rarely you feel hungover after watching a film. The film has stayed with me and I'm sure it will with all of us for years to come."

Heaping praises on the director and lead cast of the romantic entertainer, the 'Bawaal' actor wrote, "@mohitsuri ur best ur a star...@ahaanpandayy what can I say ur so so good and so honest. Every scene u had me with you man. @aneetpadda_ur face just made all our hearts melt so good.. god bless u Entire @yrf a leader in every way."

Before Varun, his 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star, Anil Kapoor, called "Saiyaara" a ‘feeling’.

Appreciating Suri’s rare honesty in storytelling, Anil penned a note on his Instagram stories that read, “What a film. What a feeling. Mohit, you’ve done it again! There’s a rare kind of honesty in your storytelling-one that lingers, moves and stays with you long after the credits roll. Working with you on Malang, I’ve seen up close the heart you bring to every frame. With Saiyaara, you’ve taken it to another level! Proud of you, my friend. And proud of the magic you’ve created, Mohit Suri."

Ranveer Singh also lauded Suri's directorial with the following words, “SAIYAARA is HEARTFELT...The very best of Mohit Suri...Congrats to my dear friends at YRF - Akshay, Sumana and Shanoo for an unprecedented feat...Ahaan and Aneet, you were special...A scintillating debut! God bless you & welcome to the movies!"

Loosely based on the 2004 Korean drama "A Moment To Remember", the movie shares the love tale of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician (Played by Ahaan Panday), and Vaani Batra (Played by Aneet Padda), a shy poet.

