Varun Dhawan reveals new look in 'Baby John' poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the highly anticipated 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan unveiled a new intriguing poster.

After treating fans with the new release date, makers dropped a new look poster of Varun on Thursday.

Makers took to their official Instagram handle and captioned the post, which read, "This bloodbath is about to get bloodier. The ultimate action entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan is releasing this Christmas!"

In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard.

Seems like he is ready for battle.

As soon as the new glimpse of Varun's character was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Cant wait. baby john."

On Tuesday, makers shared the new release date with their fans.

Taking to Instagram handle, makers treated fans with new poster of Varun Dhawan along with the new release date announcement.

In the poster, Varun can be seen in an intense avatar. Sporting long hair and a bearded look. The actor held a knife as he was surrounded by a crowd holding weapons.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th."

The movie has been pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences.

'Baby John' is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.Apart from this, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor