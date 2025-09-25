Varun Dhawan says "Hum Tane prema karum chum" to Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra

Mumbai Sep 25 Ahmedabad is buzzing with festival energy this Navratri season, and adding to the celebrations is the star-studded presence of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul.

The talented cast arrived in the city to promote their coming film, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," directed by Shashank Khaitan, which is set to hit theatres on the 2nd of October.

Varun Dhawan recently shared a carousel post of fun pictures featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and himself. A photo highlighted the bro-code between Varun, Rohit and Maniesh. He captioned the post, "Ahmedabad mein navratri. Huṁ tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ (I love you)"

The film is touted as a wholesome family entertainer with Shashank Khaitan's signature blend of humour, emotions and romance and has been creating a massive buzz ever since its announcement.

For the Ahmedabad promotions, the cast perfectly match the city's Navratri vibes with their glamorous yet festival looks. Varun Dhawan sported an ethnic kurta with a golden dupatta, exuding desi grace.

Janhvi Kapoor stood in a vibrant red lehenga with intricate embroidery, while Sanya Malhotra opted for a classy brown halter neck outfit that highlighted her bold contemporary style.

Rohit Saraf was also seen sporting a classy and traditional kurta and looked dapper. As the team interacted with fans and participated in Dandiya festivities, the excitement around the film not only grew stronger but also thrilled their fans to meet their favourite celebrities.

"Sunny Sanskari Kii Tulsi Kumari" not only marks and other exciting collaborations between Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan but also brings together a fresh star cast that promises on-screen magic. With its release date slated just ahead of the wedding season, the film is expected to be a delightful treat for the audiences.

