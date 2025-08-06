Varun Dhawan seeks blessings at Golden Temple after wrapping 'Border 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming war drama, 'Border 2'.

On Wednesday, the makers took to social media and shared videos and pictures from the last day of the shoot. The first video shows Varun celebrating the completion of his schedule by cutting a cake with co-star Medha Rana, director Anurag Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar, and the rest of the crew members.

Besides the celebrations on the sets, Varun also paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and sought blessings.

"Varun Dhawan wraps his schedule for #Border2. Marking the completion of his shoot, #VarunDhawan along with co-star #MedhaRana, producer #BhushanKumar, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinnoyKGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh began with a heartwarming on-set celebration, followed by a special visit at the Golden Temple in Amritsar," the makers wrote on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards their journey.

The 'Bhediya' star reshared the post on his Instagram story and penned down his thoughts.

"Thank u Bhushanji, Shivji @nidhiduttaofficial @binnoykgandhi and @anurag_singh_films for making me a part of your dream eternally grateful to play this character #Border2," he wrote.

The actor has been quite active on social media lately, frequently sharing updates on the Border sequel.

In another post, Varun shared a string of pictures from the fields of Punjab, showing him soaking in the charm of the village life. Varun was dressed in a simple white kurta pyjama as he struck various poses on the farm.

Prior to Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh also completed his shooting and received a warm celebration from his co-stars and the team. In a video shared on the singer-actor's handle, he could be seen distributing sweets among the crew and the villagers as he bid a heartwarming farewell.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features Sunny Deol in the lead alongside a star-studded cast. The film will be released on January 23, 2026.

