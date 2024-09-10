Varun Dhawan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with Atlee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor Varun Dhawan, along with the 'Baby John' team; Atlee and Murad Khetani, embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday morning.

Clad in a white shirt and denim, Varun was clicked by the shutterbugs as he entered the temple premises with Atlee and Murad Khetani.

The trio were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Atlee and Murad Khetani were seen dressed in ethnic ensembles.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers and visit the colourful pandals.

Talking about Varun's film, 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in 'Border 2'.

Recently, Sunny Deol introduced Varun as Fauji to the Battalion of the much-awaited war film.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

'Border 2' is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year.Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films, are presenting 'Border 2'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Varun will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor