Varun Dhawan Sends Best Wishes to Avneet Kaur & Shantanu Maheshwari Ahead of Love in Vietnam’s Release

Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari’s much-awaited romantic musical saga Love in Vietnam hits theatres tomorrow. The film has already made headlines by securing a record-breaking China release across 10,000 screens even before its domestic debut making it one of the most significant Indo-Vietnamese collaborations in recent times.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently extended his support to the lead pair, taking to Instagram to share, “All the best Avneet Kaur & Shantanu Maheshwari, this looks very sweet and endearing.” Earlier, acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had also lauded the film for its massive China acquisition.

Known for its soulful music, breathtaking visuals, and fresh pairing of Avneet and Shantanu, the film has already been receiving praise from industry insiders. The duo was recently in Delhi for promotions, where they were warmly welcomed by a sea of fans. Their on-screen chemistrym heir first collaboration has been described as a true highlight of the film.

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, Global Impex, Samten Hills, Dalat. The movie is all set to release theatrically on tomorrow.