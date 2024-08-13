Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of constant ‘khoobsurati’ in his life

Mumbai, Aug 13 Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture from Serbia and revealed who the constant “khoobsurati” is in his life.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his face all bruised up from the sets of “Citadel: Honey Bunny”. He is sitting across from his wife Natasha Dalal, whom he referred to as his “constant khoobsurati”.

“My constant #khoobsurati in my life #tbt filming in Serbia for #honeybunny getting bruised was pretty normal on that set,” he wrote as the caption.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, an Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer “Citadel”, is set to stream from November 7. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon and is set to drop on Prime Video.

On the film front, Varun will next be seen in the action thriller film 'Baby John' by Kalees. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2024.

The makers of “Babyt John” in June announced the new release date. The film was previously scheduled to hit the screens on May 31. It was said that the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences led to the postponement of the film, which marks the Hindi film debut of actress Keerthy Suresh.

“Baby John” also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in this action entertainer.

Varun also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal, who are childhood sweethearts, got married in January 2021. They welcomed their first child on July 3 but formally announced the arrival of their daughter on June 4 through social media.

The actor wrote: "Our girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare."

