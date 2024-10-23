Varun Dhawan shares “grown up” pics with Natasha from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Mumbai, Oct 23 Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share romantic photos with his wife, Natasha Dalal, from Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party.

On Tuesday, the ace fashion designer hosted a lavish Diwali bash at his home, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Giving fans a sneak peek, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ star posted photos in which he strikes perfect poses with Natasha. The post was captioned, “Playing grown up!!!” Varun wore a grey, black, and silver outfit, while Natasha donned a shimmery beige saree. In the first image, the actor is sitting on the floor posing with Natasha, who is seated on a couch. In another, the couple strikes a romantic pose together. Varun and Natasha tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

The couple recently embraced parenthood in June this year. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 3. On Father’s Day, Varun shared the first glimpse of his baby girl by posting an adorable photo that captured sweet moment of her tightly grasping his finger. The post also featured a second image of Varun holding the paw of his pet dog, Joey. The heartwarming post was captioned, “Happy Father’s Day! My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family, so I'll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

Meanwhile, talking about Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, it was a star-studded and glamorous night. Celebrities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arjun Kapoor arrived in style for the celebration. -

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor