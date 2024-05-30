Varun Dhawan shares picture with 'blockbuster directors' Raj & DK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his action thriller 'Baby John'. On Thursday, he welcomed special visitors on the sets - director duo Raj & DK.

Varun will be collaborating with Raj & DK for the first time in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun shared the selfie with director duo and captioned it, "Was surprised on set today by my blockbuster directors."

Titled, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Hindi series has been created by Raj and DK.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 1990s.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also part of the Indian Citadel world. The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series, which was created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Varun will also be seen in action thriller 'Baby John'.

Recently, makers of the much-awaited treated fans with a return gift on Varun's birthday by sharing a new poster of him.

Taking to Instagram, film's producer Murad Khetani shared the poster and wished the actor on his big day.

In the poster, Varun Dhawan is seen sporting long hair and donning an intense look.

Under the rain, Varun can be seen holding an individual by the neck with a fierce expression on his face.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the force behind #BabyJohn @varundvn. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience. #BabyJohn coming soon!"

The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor