Varun Dhawan shares picture with Rohit Sharma, calls him 'Mumbai cha raja' following T20 World Cup win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Varun Dhawan shared a picture with the T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma from his meeting at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday night.

Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Indian skipper.

"Mumbai cha raja @rohitsharma45. Humble, passionate, funny carrying the hopes of a billion with a smile. Was such a joy meeting the INDIAN captain last night and being able to spend little time with him and talk cricket," he wrote.

Several videos of Varun and Rohit's interaction have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Varun can be seen hugging 'Hitman' and congratulating him on the T20 World Cup victory.

Varun was also joined by his wife, Natasha Dalal.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs. Rohit ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat, with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92, and he scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.

Rohit retires from the format as a double T20 World Cup champion, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a warm welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, from Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their appealing presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor