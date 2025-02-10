Varun Dhawan showcases ‘few of the many bruises’ he sustained

Mumbai, Feb 10 Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy filming “Border 2”, says “war isn’t easy” as he showcased his “few of the many bruises” he sustained this week.

Varun took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a closeup of his arm and biceps, which was slightly scratched and bruised.

“Few of the many bruises this week. War isn't easy,” he wrote as the caption.

Last month on January 16, Varun joined the cast in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot of “Border 2”. It was set in the highly secluded armed forces cantonment areas of Jhansi.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It had Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

“Border 2” stars Sunny, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty along with Varun. The film seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

“Border 2” is backed by a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, the sequel promises to take audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

It will be released on January 23, 2026.

The actor was last seen on screen in the film “Baby John”. Directed by Kalees, it serves as a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff.

