Varun Dhawan soaks in the simplicity of Punjab’s farms in latest pictures

Mumbai, Aug 1 Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Border 2,” took to social media to share peaceful moments from his visit to Punjab’s farms.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a few pictures of him where he is seen enjoying the calm and beauty of the green fields, soaking in the simple charm of village life. Clad in a white kurta pyjama, Varun is seen striking different poses in the lush fields of farms. Alongside the images, he wrote, “Punjab Punjab Punjab.”

The 'Student of the Year 2' actor, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming war drama, has lately been sharing glimpses from the set on social media. A few days ago, he posted a video of himself hugging Diljit Dosanjh from the last day of his shoot. For the caption, he wrote, “Diljit paaji ka shoot khatam hua, ladoo vi batt gaye… dosti da taste hi kuch aur hunda hai! Thank u paaji will miss u and the team. Border2.”

Earlier, Ahan Shetty had posted an appreciation note for Varun Dhawan, revealing he received constant support on set, with regular check-ins that brought encouragement and guidance. An excerpt from his post read, “From the very first day on set, VD made me feel at home. No ego, no airs, just pure warmth. He guided me, checked in on me without being asked, and supported me in a way only an older brother would. It takes someone truly secure and generous to do that and that’s exactly who he is.”

“He’s one of the biggest stars we have, but beyond the cameras, lights, and stardom, it’s the kindness, the humility, and the heart he brings that truly sets him apart. I’ve learnt more by just being around him.”

The much-awaited war drama “Border 2,” helmed by Anurag Singh, will see Sunny Deol playing a pivotal role. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. It is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

