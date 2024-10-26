Varun Dhawan takes excitement for 'Citadel Honey Bunny' to the next level at Gaiety Galaxy theatre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha are busy promoting their highly anticipated series Citadel Honey Bunny.

Varun was recently spotted at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre to promote his series in a grand way.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Varun shared a series of pictures and videos from the promotional event. The actor made a stylish entry on a bike, wearing a black biker jacket, denim jeans, and dark sunglasses, looking dapper as always.

Varun also unveiled a giant poster of 'Citadel Honey Bunny', which sent the gathered crowd of fans into a frenzy. In one of the videos, the actor can be seen happily posing with the cheering fans at the venue.

Along with the pictures, Varun added a caption to his post which read, "#HONEYBUNNY take over we took over gaiety galaxy Screens will explode on Nov 7th only on @primevideoin @rajanddk @samantharuthprabhuoffl #citadelhoneybunny."

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

