Varun Dhawan Trolled for Not Wearing Helmet After Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Actors are role model for many of us and if role models only break the rule then what we expect from the common people. On August 29, Bollywood actor visited iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai for blessings from Bappa. During his ride towards pandal Varun opted for sctooer instead of fancy car. While one man was riding his bike he was seated on pillion ith Paps on scooty. What caught internet eyes is Varun didn't wear helmet .

When this photos got viral on social media Netizen criticised Varun for breaking rules. Many accounts tagged Mumbai police and questioned them what action they will take against them. Meawhile Varun Dhawan paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Friday.

The actor, dressed in a bright yellow and ivory kurta, was seen greeting the media and offering prayers at the iconic pandal. With heavy security around him, Varun smiled and waved at fans as he offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. 'Bhediya' actor's visit comes just hours after the teaser of his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' was released. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, promises a funny and light-hearted story. The film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.