Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, and Other Celebs Join Hands to Support Anushka Ranjan’s Initiative 'Beti'

In a powerful show of solidarity, several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Vaani Kapoor, have pledged their support for actress and philanthropist Anushka Ranjan’s initiative, Beti, which has been dedicated to the cause of girl child empowerment for many years. Anushka’s foundation focuses on providing education, healthcare, and equal opportunities to young girls, and this recent wave of celebrity backing is set to further amplify the impact of her ongoing efforts.

Anushka Ranjan expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the support she has received from her industry peers, emphasizing that empowering a girl child is a cause that needs to be echoed far and wide.

“I am incredibly grateful for the love and support that has poured in from my friends in the industry. When public figures like Varun and Vaani, who have such a wide reach, come forward to back a cause as important as empowering girl children, it truly makes a difference. Our foundation, Beti, has been working tirelessly to ensure that every girl gets the education and opportunities she deserves, and this show of support will help us spread the message even further,” said Anushka Ranjan.

The involvement of celebrities brings not only heightened attention but also a call to action for their vast fan bases, encouraging people to take a stand for girl child education and empowerment. By lending their voices and influence, these actors are contributing to an impactful change in society, aligning with their mission to uplift the next generation of women.

With Anushka at the helm, Beti continues to thrive, and the addition of such prominent advocates only strengthens its mission to foster a better future for young girls across the country.