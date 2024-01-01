Varun Dhawan welcomes new year 2024 with 'fireworks'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Actor Varun Dhawan has welcomed the new year with 'fireworks'.

Varun posted a video of fireworks on Instagram and wrote, "Don't say bye say hi #2024 #happynewyear....Happy New Year, 2024."

He can be seen enjoying fireworks with his wife Natasha Dalal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1h9twkMvDt/?hl=en

Fans chimed in the comment section with New Year wishes.

Recently, the 'October' actor announced the Kerala schedule wrap of his upcoming action film 'VD 18'.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Thank u Kerala. Sched wrap #vd18."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WwLhvs_uj/?hl=en

In the pictures, the 'Badlapur' actor could be seen facing his back at the camera and standing near a lake. He wore a T-shirt, black shorts, and slippers.

He also suffered a leg injury and posted a picture of his swollen leg on his Instagram stories.

The film tentatively titled 'VD18' is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor