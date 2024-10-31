Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted dressed up for Diwali celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : As the nation is celebrating the festival of lights, B-town celebs are also joining in the festivities with full excitement.

Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at their office for a Diwali puja on Thursday.

The 'Bhediya' actor looked dapper in a white kurta as he got out of his car. His wife, Natasha, looked stunning in a pink kurta sharara. The couple smiled and posed for the paps stationed outside.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted celebrating Diwali as the trio were seen visiting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor.

The couple was spotted in their car, with Ranbir driving while Alia sat in the front seat holding baby Raha on her lap. Alia looked stunning in a yellow suit paired with a pink dupatta, while the highlight of the moment was Ranbir and Raha twinning in beige kurtas.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration on her Instagram account, giving her fans a glimpse of her special day.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's biggest festivals, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People decorate their homes with diyas, lights, and rangoli, exchange sweets, and come together for prayers and celebrations.

