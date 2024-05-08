Watch: Varun Dhawan Shared a Romantic Post for His Wife Natasha Dalal on Her Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Birthdays call for being pampered and receiving special treatment from your loved ones. Actor Varun Dhawan shared a romantic post for his wife Natasha Dalal on her birthday. Varun took to Instagram and shared a reel from a vacation featuring himself and Natasha. Along with the post, he penned a special message, which read, "Happy birthday to my caretaker...Love you forever."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry friends wished Natasha on her big day. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wrote, "Happy bday Natasha. Huma Qureshi commented, "Happy Bday Natasha." One of the users wrote, "She is so beautiful. Happiest birthday natsyy lots of love for youu. stay healthy and please take care of you and our junior dhawan." Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght." Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor