Varun Dhawan wishes Mother's Day 'to the glue that keeps us together'

Mumbai, May 11 Actor Varun Dhawan decided to wish his mother Karuna Dhawan on Mother's Day with some mother-son photos.

The pics posted by Varun on Instagram featured his mother sitting on a chair with Varun placing his head on her lap. The 'October' actor went bare-chested in the clicks, wearing only denim and shoes.

"Happy Mother’s Day maaaaaaaaaa...The glue that keeps us altogether...Too all the mothers out there," Varun captioned the post.

His 'Bawaal' co-star Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the comment section, "I know ur trying to show ur bicep on happy Mother’s Day".

Varun and Janhvi will be seen reuniting once again in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", which is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the primary cast of the drama includes Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha, among others.

Moreover, Varun will also be working with his father, David Dhawan, in "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" was a hit song from David Dhawan's 1999 film "Biwi No 1", starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

The shooting for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" was recently underway in Glasgow. Before that, Varun and Pooja took off to Rishikesh to shoot a sequence for the drama.

Over and above this, Varun will also be a part of Anurag Singh's much-awaited drama, "Border 2", co-starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

A sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

