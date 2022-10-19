Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' trailer imparts 'twilight', 'mowgli' vibes

Varun Dhawan is all set to bring a desi werewolf story with 'Bhediya', which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which is now trending on social media.

The trailer shows Varun receiving a wolf bite one night, which causes him to gradually acquire wolf traits. As the trailer continues, Varun, Kriti and his friends (played by Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal) try to find a cure for him. The video ends with the title song Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai from The Jungle Book playing in the background, leaving 'Jungle Book' fans nostalgic.

"This film looks interesting," a social media user commented.

"That jungle jungle baat chali song made me nostalgic," another one wrote.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi "Twilight."

Sharing the trailer's link on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Is kahani ka naam hai bhediya. Presenting the official trailer of India's first creature-comedy, Bhediya!In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D."

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor