Varun Dhawan's dog Angel passes away, actor shares emotional post: "See you down the road"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Actor Varun Dhawan mourned the loss of his beloved pet dog, Angel, who had been a part of his life for many years.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to remember Angel as a loving and special member of his family.

Grieving the loss of his "wonderful pup," the actor shared an emotional video tribute. The video showcased many precious moments he spent with Angel over the years. It included adorable selfies with Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, along with clips of Angel sleeping peacefully, running freely on the beach, and playing around the house. One clip also showed Angel holding an oil container in her mouth, while another showed her dressed like a diva in a cute Minnie Mouse-style dog jacket.

Along with the video, Varun wrote a heartfelt note remembering Angel and thanking her for being a "wonderful pup" and a loving companion to their other dog, Joey.

"RIP Angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Thank you for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to Joey. We will miss you. See you down the road," he wrote.

Soon after Varun shared the post, messages began pouring in from friends, celebrities, and fans.

Singer Sophie Choudry shared her condolences, saying that Angel is now "with the angels."

"I'm so, so sorry. Angel is with the angels now," she wrote. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also paid her respects, sharing a short message for Angel: "I am so sorry. RIP baby," she commented. "I'm so terribly sorry," Mouni Roy added.

Fans also filled the comments section with emotional messages. Many spoke about how close Angel was to Varun and shared words of support during this difficult time.

