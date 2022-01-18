Varun Dhawan's driver passes away on the sets of brand shoot

Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj passed away on the sets of a brand shoot today. According to a E-Times, report, the deceased was rushed to Lilavati hospital immediately where he was pronounced dead. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to a report in a news portal, Manoj was extremely close to Varun Dhawan. He apparently drove the actor to Mehboob as he was shooting for some endorsement there and suddenly he complained of chest pain and he got a heart attack. While the actor and his crew rushed him to the nearby hospital that is Lilavati, he was declared dead.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj had a long association with the actor and the entire Dhawan family. Manoj apparently had been working for Dhawans for many years and he was now working as Varun’s personal driver. Varun Dhawan is totally saddened by this news. The actor’s father David Dhawan too spoke to Varun and consoled him and they have promised to look after his family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects lined up this year including the much awaited 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The duo has completed shooting for the film and waiting for its release. , Varun and Kiara recently wrapped the shooting in Moscow. They were seen sharing pictures and videos on social media and keeping their fans updated. Apart from them, the film will also see Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is directed by 'Good Newwz' fame Raj Mehta.

