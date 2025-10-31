Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' gets new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Fans of Varun Dhawan will have to wait a little longer to watch his next romantic comedy.

The release of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' directed by David Dhawan, has been postponed. The film, which was previously set to release on April 10, 2026, will now hit theatres on June 5, 2026. The film also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The makers took to their Instagram account on Friday to share the news, along with a new poster. The post read, "Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi, kyunki jab 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in cinemas on 5th June 2026."

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, the film aims to give the audience a "whirlwind of romance, chaos and classic Bollywood flair with a fresh, modern twist."

Interestingly, the movie's title is derived from the hit song 'Ishq Sona Hai' from David Dhawan's blockbuster film 'Biwi No.1', which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen.

Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar will also be seen in key roles in the film.

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in rom-com 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The movie, which hit theatres on October 2, revolves around two former lovers in Delhi who try to rekindle their old romance, leading to a series of funny mix-ups and new relationships.

