Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini to make Bollywood debut with film 'Binny and Family'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Binny and Family'.

Introducing Anjini Dhawan, Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster along with the release date.

The poster features Anjini in casual attire with headphones on.

The poster also shows, Naman Tripathy Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein #HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai."

As soon as the poster was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comments section.

Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis.

This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations and is presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Anjini Dhawan is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and daughter of Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

As per the latest buzz, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai while "the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

This is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur are getting to share screen space. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

He will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John,' directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

