Varun helps his father David Dhawan as they step out to vote in Juhu

Mumbai, May 20 Bollywood's rising star Varun Dhawan and his father, famed director David Dhawan, stepped out to cast their votes at a polling booth in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday.

Varun helped his father at the steps leading up to the polling venue as David Dhawan looked visibly exhausted because of the Mumbai heat and humidity and his age.

After exercising their right to vote, the two spoke to media persons stationed at the polling booth. They emphasised that it is very important for all of us to exercise our right to vote.

Varun told the media, "My father encourages me every year that we must come and vote. He is a senior citizen and we are just following in his footsteps."

David Dhawan was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants; his son chose a white gunjee with the title of his upcoming movie 'Baby John' printed at the front. He paired it with denims and a pair of sunglasses.

